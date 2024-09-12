Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 09/12/24

If ever a day was made for fishing, Wednesday was that day.

I was up at 4:00 a.m. and had the truck packed and ready to go by 5:00. Mike Pizzolato is always early so we were underway and headed to Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em in plenty of time.

We were supposed to fish on the Captain Bob, but there were so many of us, Burt Adams decided to put us on the Judy V.

Our first stop was somewhere around the Old Grounds where all the sea bass Mike and I caught were short of 13 inches. I did put three ling in the box.

Captain Chris Adams decided to run to deeper water and found plenty of sea bass, but they would not eat. This is third time I have encountered this situation and it will drive the captain to distraction. The only explanation is the fish may be spawning. Chris kept moving the boat, but everywhere the same result. At least the weather was beautiful.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.