Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 09/12/26

Aaron at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid headed out to the ocean, but soon turned around after encountering those 2 to 3-foot seas the marine forecast promised.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park reported decent spot fishing and some croaker thrown in the pot as well. Bloodworms and Fishbites were the baits of choice. Some small black sea bass were caught as well

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle had reports of blues from the Inlet all day. Bucktails and metal lures were the ticket to a bluefish dinner. Some big sheepshead were caught out of the Inlet on sand fleas. The surf was dominated by dogs and skates with a few kings and spot caught on bloodworms and Fishbites.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em reported the Action Jackson brought in a catch of dolphin.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report