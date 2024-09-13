Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 09/13/24

Correction: Lewes Harbour Marina reported the One More Time had a bluefin and a blackfin tuna. It was the Don’t Ask.

Thursday was another nice day and more fish were caught.

Frank Tucker and Wayne had the best catch fishing out of Indian River Inlet. They had eight keeper flounder, three blues and three sea bass. They used cut ribbonfish and squid.

Patty at Captain Bones in Odessa told us croaker have been caught from the fishing pier at Woodland Beach on bloodworms and squid.

Steve from Smaith Bait in Leipsic reported the jetty at Bowers Beach has seen spot, croaker and trout taken on bloodworms, peeler crab and squid. Those who drop crab traps from area bridges catch some very fat jimmies.

Dan at Dan’s Tackle said some large croaker have been caught at Oyster Rocks on bloodworms and squid.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.