Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 09/14/24

Friday was another decent fishing day so I went fishing.

Having heard about big blues at Indian River Inlet during incoming water I arrived there around 3:00 p.m. and left around 6:00 p.m. That’s the last two hours of the incoming and the first hour of the outgoing tide. I had one strike that bit the end off of my white worm on my white bucktail. I saw no blues caught, although there were plenty of land and boat anglers trying.

When I stopped at Old Inlet, Butch told me he had a report of big red drum running mullet up on the beach at Cape Henlopen.

Lewes Harbour Marina told me the Jay Sea II had one flounder and twenty sea bass. The Surface Tension had dolphin, the Katydid had croaker and sea bass, the Pirate King had croaker.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.