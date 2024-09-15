Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 09/15/24

Saturday was rough in the ocean and that was just a preview of the week to come.

Lewes Harbour Marina told us the Amanda Lou brought in 25 sea bass. The Surface Tension had six tog. Some private boats brought in sheepshead from the Outer Wall and the Ice Breakers.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park told us spot and croaker were caught on bloodworms and Fishbites as well as other small baits. Small flounder were taken on minnows and Gulp fished on jigs and bucktails fished close to the pilings.

Old Inlet reported it was windy, but a lot of people were trying the beach and the Inlet. It was tough fishing for blues at the Inlet. One guy caught a red drum and a bluefish from the beach.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said it was pretty rough, but the Tuna Crush brought in one tuna.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.