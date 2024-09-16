Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 09/16/24

The winds began to blow northeast on Sunday and, if you believe the marine forecast, they will only increase for the next five days.

No boats sailed from Lewes Harbour Marina or Indian River Marina. I did see a few boats trying to fish the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal, but the drift was so fast catching was impossible at best.

On Friday, as I watched the Indian River Inlet in hopes of seeing some sign of a bluefish, I saw a boat with three or four young children on board and none were wearing their Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs). Come on people, it has been the law for years that all children 12 and under must wear a PFD when on board a boat. You would think any responsible adult captain would make sure children were protected while on the most dangerous water in the state.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.