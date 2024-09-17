Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 09/17/24

Just as promised by the good folks at NOAA, the winds blew hard northeast and small craft advisories were up on Monday for the ocean and Delaware Bay right through Tuesday afternoon. From the look of the forecast, I wouldn’t plan on fishing for the remainder of the week.

As you may have heard, all the towns on the ocean have closed their beaches either because the surf is too rough or because they have discovered medical waste along the shoreline. I recall when New Jersey went through a medical waste scare and a number of their beaches were closed. I don’t think anyone was harmed and, other than one dentist, I don’t recall anyone being found responsible for the waste.

We have had an east wind for several days and it looks like it will be blowing from the east for several more. This will not be good for the work at the north side on the inlet bridge.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.