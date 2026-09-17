Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 09/17/26

Another case of Chronic Wasting Disease has been found in Central Sussex County. This time the infected deer was in Zone 11. The previous infected deer were in zones 14 and 16. Make sure if you plan to hunt deer in either of these zones or anywhere in Sussex County that you are up to date on the special regulations for Chronic Wasting Disease.

Dan at Dan’s Tackle said he heard of more variety from fishermen who worked the surf at Broadkill Beach. They caught spot, croaker and pompano on lug works, sand fleas and Fishbites. Snapper blues were taken on cut bait as well as metal lures. The Broadkill River is still a great location for nice, fat crabs. A better class of croaker and a few keeper flounder also come out of the river.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report