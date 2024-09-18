Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 09/18/24

Tuesday was another day of hard northeast winds, coastal flood advisories along with the usual small craft advisories.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park did report their customers caught spot, croaker and kings in spite of the less than favorable conditions.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported some stripers were caught on Monday night into Tuesday morning on plugs. No mention of what plugs, but the Rebel Wind Cheater, the Diawa Salt Pro Minnow and an Atom swimmer, if you still have one, are well proven favorites. Most night-time anglers go with black, as do I.

Should you decide to try your luck on the jetties in the dark while we are experiencing a hard northeast blow, please be careful. I strongly suggest wearing a PFD.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.