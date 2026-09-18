Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 09/18/26

Frank Falcone was fishing on the Grizzly with Captain Cary Evans out of Lewes when he hooked and landed a 13-pound flounder. The monster flatfish measured 32 inches long and is one of the largest flounder ever landed in Delaware. I thank Amanda Morris for letting me know about this fantastic catch.

Bill Weiss at Dan’s Tackle said spot and croaker were the primary catch from Broadkill Beach with the occasional bluefish and pompano mixed in to add a bit of variety. Lug worms or Fishbites for the spot and croaker with cut bait or small spoons for the blues. The pompano like sand fleas.

Aaron at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal provided good action for spot and croaker. The Shooter Dog had 32 flounder from ocean structure.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report