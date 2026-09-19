Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 09/19/26

Dan at Dan’s Tackle said many of his customers were going crabbing in the Broadkill River since the river was loaded with nice, fat jimmies. Larger croaker were also found in the river. Broadkill Beach did have spot and croaker on lug worms and Fishbites for those who were interested.

Aaron at Lewes Harbour Marina reported the Katydid had a catch of flounder from ocean structure.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park told us spot and croaker carried the day from the pier. Some very small black sea bass and flounder were also caught. Snapper blues did seem to harass everybody.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the Captain Bob had good sea bass action to go along with their flounder catch on Friday. Other charter and private boats had dolphin (mahi-mahi).

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report