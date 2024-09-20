Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 09/20/24

Thursday the sun came out, but the wind continued to blow and the small craft advisory flags stood straight out.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em reported that no boats left Indian River Marina. I called Lewes Harbour Marina twice and no one answered the phone.

Eddie at Old Inlet Bait and Tackle had some good luck with stripers in the mid-20-inch class casting a white bucktail with a white worm from the northside of Indian River Inlet. They saw some larger tog caught from the rocks on sand fleas and green crabs.

Our fly-fishing reporter Ed O’Donnell fished the Pennsylvania part of Red Clay Creek where he found a long, deep pool with clear water. The pool contained lots of panfish and he caught dozens of sunfish and one largemouth bass. He used the green weenie, the white popper, a foam beetle and other surface flies.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.