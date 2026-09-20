Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 09/20/26

The National Weather Service reported winds of 15 knots from the northeast with gusts to 20 knots. Whoever makes up that marine forecast also said the seas would be 2 to 3 feet. Anyone who has ever been out on the water with 15-knot northeast winds and 20-knot gusts can testify to the fact that the seas will exceed 2 to 3 feet by quite a bit. I had a charter captain friend in Virginia Beach who said anyone who goes fishing by the National Weather Service forecast will either starve to death or drown.

Old Inlet did record an 8.5-pound sheepshead caught on a sand flea from the Inlet. Smaller sheepshead were also caught along with a few keeper tog. All on sand fleas.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report