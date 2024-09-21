Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 09/21/24

I am sure the people on land thought Friday was a beautiful day. Those who wanted to fish the ocean or bays had a different opinion. There were small craft advisories up on the ocean and they will be posted right through Sunday. This weather is having a detrimental affect on the sport fishing industry as the charter, head and private boat fleet cannot go out and that means not only a loss of income for professional captains and mates, but a loss of sales for marinas and bait and tackle shops as well.

Lewes Harbour Marina said no boats left the dock on Friday.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park reported the usual spot croaker and short flounder caught on Friday.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said one boat did fish Indian River Inlet and caught one bluefish and three flounder.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.