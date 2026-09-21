Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 09/21/26

Captain Aaron Hurd on the Gale Force had the Yoder family out for flounder on Saturday morning and they were able to put six keepers in the box to dad Danny Yoder’s 7.4-pounder. They came back from the ocean into the Indian River Inlet to find the bluefish blitzing and the kids managed to add 11 of them to the cooler.

On Sunday Aaron at Lewes Harbour Marina said the only fish he saw all day were some croaker caught from the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park told us it was a slow day on the pier. Just a few croaker and a couple of spot caught on bloodworms and Fishbites.

Old Inlet reported 20-inch blues were caught on metal lures during incoming water from the Inlet.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report