Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 09/22/24

Saturday was another beautiful day on land, on the water, not so much. Small craft advisories were up again and once again they are posted right through Monday afternoon. I do not recall this many continuous days of hard northeast wind in the spring or fall. We usually have an equinox nor’easter to mark the change of seasons and then things settle down, the wind goes northwest and we breakout the long underwear. This northeast wind began to blow hard on September 12 and has not let up since.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park is one place where fish are being caught. Spot, croaker and small flounder are keeping anglers busy.

Lewes Harbour Marina said private boats that fish the Outer Wall and Ice Breakers with green crabs and sand fleas catch sheepshead.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.