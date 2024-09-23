Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 09/23/24

I believe Sunday was the 11th consecutive day of small craft advisories on the ocean. I have no ides if that is some sort of record, but I do know it is playing havoc with the fishing.

Once again, no boats left Lewes Harbour Marina or Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em.

Breakwater tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park did see some spot and croaker caught on bloodworms, Fishbites and a variety of other baits.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said there was a bluefish blitz in progress when I called around 5:00 p.m. As usual, a white bucktail with a white worm was the hot lure. Some sheepshead were caught from the rocks on green crabs and sand fleas.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em did say they saw some blues brought to their cleaning table along with one black drum and a few sheepshead all caught at the Inlet.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.