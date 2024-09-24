Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 09/24/24

Once again small craft advisories flew over the ocean and once again no boats left Lewes or Indian River Marina on Monday.

When we called Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park we got the answering machine. I feel certain some folks were fishing from the pier and they caught some spot and croaker.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle told us bluefish to 32 inches have been caught out of the Indian River Inlet during incoming water on white bucktails with a white worm. Look for diving birds with breaking fish underneath and cast into the action. Striped bass have been caught at night on live eels, drifted sand fleas and plugs. Sheepshead have been caught from the rocks on sand fleas and green crabs. Due to the attempt to stabilize the beach on the north side of the inlet the water at the north side jetty is dirty with sand.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.