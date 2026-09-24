Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 09/24/26

The State Parks has closed all Delaware beach crossings and my attempt to contact Old Inlet were met with an answering machine. With seas running to 14 feet and northeast winds upwards of 40 knots, I didn’t bother to call anyone else.

President Trump has signed an Executive Order, “Restoring America’s Saltwater Angling and Recreation” that will improve the way the federal and hopefully, the state governments gather and use data to set saltwater fishing regulations.

Under the Executive Order Federal agencies are directed, consistent with federal law. to:

Modernize recreational fisheries data collection by evaluating outdated survey methods, expanding electronic and mobile reporting and incorporating real-time catch, effort and observational data into federal fisheries management.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report