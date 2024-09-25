Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 09/25/24

And it was another day of small craft advisories on Tuesday and once again no boats sailed from Indian River Marina or from Lewes Harbour Marina. The wind might lay out later in the week and while the seas will remain at 3 to 4 feet, it will just be a gentle swell.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park reported spot and a lot of croaker were caught on Tuesday. This is good news since many fishing locations had nothing to report. The usual bloodworms and Fishbites were used, but croaker will also go after squid, clams, peeler crab and cut bait.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle told us they haven’t heard much from the inlet and the beach is unfishable due to the fact that 8 ounces won’t hold bottom.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘’em weighed a 6.2-pound sheepshead caught from the inlet rocks.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.