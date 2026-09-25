Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 09/25/26

No change in the fishing since Wednesday. I even called Captain Bones and Smith Bait in hopes that they might have something to report. They did not.

Since the President issued his Executive Order, Congress had to do something equally appropriate, and they have passed the MAPOceans Act. This legislation will make it easier for fishermen, boaters, hikers, and others who may use public land and waters, to know what laws and restrictions are in place before entering a certain area.

The newly digitized public information available through the full implementation of MAPOceans will include:

Waterway Status, Vessel Restrictions, Propulsion Limits, Fishing Boundaries, and Gear and Bait Regulations. This information will be a major help to those who travel to places where they are unfamiliar with the local laws.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report