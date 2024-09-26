Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 09/26/24

Wednesday saw still another day of small craft advisories and another day of no boats on the ocean waters. The surf remains unfishable because 8 ounces will not hold bottom.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park told us spot and croaker plus a lot of 15-inch flounder were caught on Wednesday. Bloodworms or Fishbites plus a variety of other baits for the spot and croaker. The flounder will respond to Gulp! or live minnows fished on a bucktail or jig close to the pilings.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said sheepshead to 20 inches were caught from the inlet rocks on green crabs and sand fleas.

Flip-In-Fins caught a 20-inch flounder from the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal on a live spot. He used 2-feet of 20-pound leader and a 6/0 circle hook.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.