Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 09/26/26

We now are under a storm warning and a coastal flood watch. To the best of my knowledge, no one has been fishing and I doubt any will venture out in the forecasted 17-foot seas.

Other points of the President’s Executive Order include:

Improve Recreational fisheries economic data so the economic value of recreational fishing, for-hire fisheries and shoreside businesses is more fully considered in federal fisheries management decisions.

Advance technology-based approaches to marine mammal avoidance, include directing NOAA to work with the private sector to integrate new technologies that can improve marine mammal detection and avoidance.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.