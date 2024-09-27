Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 09/27/24

Thursday was another day of small craft advisories and apparently a couple of boats tried to fish the ocean, but ended up with mihi instead of marlin.

I continue to snivel and whine about the weather while the Panhandle of Florida is expecting a Category 4 hurricane with 150-mph winds and 20-foot storm surge. I wish them well.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park reported some croaker and a few short flounder on Thursday.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said lots of tog and some big sheepshead have been caught on sand fleas and green crabs from the inlet rocks. Night fishing for striped bass has been hit or miss. Drifting sand fleas and casting plugs like a purple MirrOlure has produced a few of the target species.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em told us two boats tried to go marlin fishing and ended up with a few dolphin.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.