Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 09/27/26

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With a storm warning up on Sunday, no one was fishing.

In a recent article in the Cape Gazette, I noted that ospreys eat fish other than menhaden. Dr. Bryan D. Watts from William and Mary answered that article.

Dr. Watts points out that while ospreys do eat fish other than menhaden, menhaden are a very important food source because they are rich in nutrients that the young ospreys need.

In their study during 2026 they monitored 2,886 pairs from 65 sites across 10 states. There were 405 pairs in fresh water and 2,481 pairs in saltwater. The freshwater pairs had 1.5 youngsters while the saltwater pairs had 0.59 chicks.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report