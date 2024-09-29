Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 09/29/24

Saturday was the first day in two weeks that when I checked the marine forecast it did not have a big red banner declaring Small Craft Advisory. The seas are still running 3 to 4 feet, but the wind has dropped out to 5 to 10 knots. This may only last for a day or two.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em told us the Captain Bob had a good catch of sea bass. The Judy V had a mixed bag of trout, sea bass and croaker.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park reported spot and croaker were caught from the pier on Saturday. The usual bloodworms and Fishbites along with a variety of other baits were used.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle we learned that a 47-inch red drum was caught during the Old Inlet Fall Surf Fishing Classic. I hope to have more details on the Classic and this fish on Sunday.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.