Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 09/30/24

Sunday saw the boats out of Lewes Harbour Marina choose not to go while those from Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em did, and they caught fish. The half-day boat Judy V had trout, croaker and a few sea bass. The all-day boat had sea bass.

The Old Inlet Fall Classic Surf Fishing Tournament produced three big red drum.

The Open Division was won by Brian Hill with 163 points. The Woman’s Division was taken by Lori Born with 58 points. The Kids Division was won by Jace Griffith with 42 points. Brian Hill won the Grand Slam Prize with a 48-inch red drum, 18-inch blue and a 12-inch king. Largest Fish Of the Tournament was a tie as both Brian Hill and Jamie Logan caught 48-inch red drum. The Bluefish Calcutta was also a tie with Harvey Atkins and Mark Hollinger catching 19-inch blues.

