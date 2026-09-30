Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 09/30/26

The weather was fine on Tuesday, but the fishing did not follow suit. The beaches remained closed and the rivers remained dirty. I would suspect there are some big floating hazards on the open waters so if you plan to go out on the ocean or Delaware Bay be aware and take every precaution.

Dan at Dan’s Tackle said he had no customers because Broadkill Beach remains closed and the Broadkill River is quite dirty.

Aaron at Lewes Harbour Marina had some good news as the Katydid returned from ocean structure with a boat limit of sea bass.

The only report Old Inlet Bait and Tackle had was from an angler who caught and released a few small stripers near Mulberry in Rehobeth Bay.

Rick’s Bait and Tackle told us no one has been fishing in their neck of the woods.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report