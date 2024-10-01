Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10/01/24

Monday, we had small craft advisories up again with a coastal flood advisory flood advisory as well. This is to carry into late on Tuesday.

We had no report from Lewes Harbour Marina or from Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle did say that bluefish in the 8-pound range were caught from the Inlet during incoming water on white bucktails with a white worm. Small tog and larger sheepshead were caught from the inlet rocks by anglers using sand fleas and green crabs. At night, striped bass have been taken on live eels, sand fleas and plugs. The surf has been too rough to fish.

Taylored Tackle in Seaford reported blue catfish from the Nanticoke River and Broad Creek on cut bait as well as live sunfish and small perch. The spillways hold crappie that take minnows under a bobber.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.