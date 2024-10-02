Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10/02/24

Tuesday was pretty much unfishable unless you could find sheltered water.

Lewes Harbour Marina said no boats left their dock and no one answered the phone at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said it was just a little windy, but that didn’t dissuade lots of folks from trying to fish the Inlet. As of 4:00 p.m. no one had come back with a report of any fish being caught.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park has closed for the season.

Rick’s Bait and Tackle in Long Neck said fishing was very slow on Tuesday with just a few small tog caught from the fishing pier at Massey’s Ditch with sand fleas or green crabs the top baits.

Taylored Tackle in Seaford reported a good catch of crappie caught on a leadhead with a grub-like tail.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.