Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10/02/26

The first day of October felt more like summer than fall.

Patty at Captain Bones in Odessa said fishing returned to normal with white perch and catfish caught from the local tidal creeks and rivers and along the shoreline from Augustine Beach down to Dobbinsville. The perch went for bloodworms or grass shrimp while the catfish were fond of bunker or shad chunks.

Steve at Smith Bait reported that white perch and small stripers were caught from the bridge and the pier at Woodland Beach. Shrimp, peelers or bloodworms were the top baits.

Dan at Dan’s Tackle was surprised to hear that white perch were caught out of the Broadkill River on bloodworms or lug worms. Crabbing held up well at the Broadkill River.

Old Inlet said the Old Grounds produced small sea bass and croaker.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report