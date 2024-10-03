Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10/03/24

October 3, 2024/Mari Lou

Wednesday saw another day of small craft and coastal flood advisories. The wind will lay out over the weekend, but seas will run 4 to 5 feet.

No boats left Indian River Marina or Lewes Harbour Marina.

I had a 12-hour deep-drop trip on the Angler scheduled out of Ocean City, Maryland on Thursday and that was canceled due to the forecast of 5-foot seas. I am glad, because while it is possible to fish in those conditions, it is very uncomfortable. I have rescheduled the trip for October 29th. I had a 10-hour trip on the Angler that was canceled last spring. I have rescheduled that for October 14th, four days after sea bass reopens.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported the only fish they heard of on Wednesday were a few small tog and some sheepshead caught on sand fleas and green crabs from the rocks at the Inlet.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.

