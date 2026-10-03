Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10/03/26

It looks like summer will get one last day on Friday then we get a 20-degree temperature drop with rain and wind for Saturday and it doesn’t look any better for Sunday.

Dan at Dan’s Tackle told us small croaker were caught on lug worms at Broadkill Beach on Friday. Crabbing is still good at the Broadkill River.

Aaron at Lewes Harbour Marina said he saw two flounder on Thursday that were caught from the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park. Breakwater Tackle is closed for the season.

Old Inlet reported two big red drum were caught from the surf on cut spot on Thursday and on Friday several smaller red drum were taken on the same bait.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em saw flounder, tog and small stripers caught from the Inlet.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report