Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10/04/24

Thursday saw another day of small craft and coastal flood advisories. The wind will lay out over the weekend, but seas will continue to run 4 to 5 feet.

The Angler out of Lewes Harbour Marina was able to fish bay structure and bring back a mixed bag of croaker and kings. Private boats that fished the Outer Wall and the Ice Breakers found small tog and big sheepshead by using sand fleas and green crabs for bait. One private boat had a nice sea trout.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle told us tog and sheepshead took sand fleas and green crabs from anglers who fished the rocks along the sides of the Inlet. Most of the tog were under-size, but the sheepshead were not. They had heard nothing from the beach which is not surprising considering the size of the surf.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.