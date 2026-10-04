Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10/04/26

I had almost an inch of rain at my house by 4p.m. on Saturday and the northeast winds roughed up the seas to the point that no boats left their docks at Lewes or Indian River.

My fly-fishing reporter, Ed O’Donnell, fished the fly-fishing-only section of White Clay Creek on Friday with his wife Carol or Bunny as she is known by her friends. Bunny caught a dozen sunfish and one 10-inch smallmouth bass. Successful flies were the ever-popular green weenie and the small, black, BH Leech.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said it was a good day for catching sheepshead from the Inlet on sand fleas or crab baits. One customer had a 40-inch red drum on cut bait from 3 Rs Road. Smaller red drum were caught at other surf locations.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report