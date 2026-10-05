Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10/05/26

Sunday brought lots of wind and rain to the Cape Region with almost 2 inches at my house by 4pm I also checked the water temperature at the Delaware Lightship Buoy and the reporting station in the Delaware Bay just outside of Lewes. There was very little difference. Water temperature at the Lightship was 66.7 degrees and outside of Lewes it was 66.4 degrees. There was a small craft advisory up on Sunday, so no boats left their docks, and I doubt anyone fished in the driving rain we had during most of the day.

It looks like Wednesday before the seas settle down enough for the boats to venture out to open water. I believe fishing will improve the further you run offshore. Del-Jersey-Land should be better than the Old Grounds.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.