Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10/06/24

Saturday we caught a break in the weather and boats were able to fish the bay and ocean as far out as the canyons.

Lewes Harbour Marina told us private boats fished the Delaware Bay and were able to catch sheepshead at the Outer Wall and the Ice Breakers by using sand fleas and green crabs for bait. Other boats worked the reef sites and caught a mixed bag of flounder, tog, sheepshead and trout on a wide variety of baits including bloodworms, Fishbites, live minnows and squid.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle told us the inlet gave up some tog and sheepshead on green crabs and sand fleas. Several 3 to 4-pound blues were caught on white bucktails during the morning tide. One 30-inch striper was caught during the morning as well.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em reported some private boats brought in flounder limits from ocean structure. One boat ran to the deep and returned with a 70-pound wahoo.

