Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10/07/24

Sunday was another good weather day and boats fished the bay as well as the ocean.

At Lewes Harbour Marina we learned that the Katydid returned from ocean structure with flounder and the Amanda Lou fished the floating ocean structure for dolphin. The Outer Wall and the Ice Breakers were good for nice sheepshead.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle the report was keeper tog from the inlet rocks on sand fleas and green crabs. Some sheepshead were also taken on the same baits. Blues were caught during the day on incoming water on white bucktails with a white worm. At night, striped bass were taken on drifted sand fleas, live eels and plugs such as a purple Mirr-O-Lure. The surf gave up a few, small blues and kings.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em told us most boats ran to the deep and brought back dolphin and tuna. Those that fished inshore had flounder and bluefish.

