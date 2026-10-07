Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10/07/26

DMS reported that President Shaun Smith caught a 44-inch red drum at 3Rs Road during a rainstorm on a chunk of cob mullet fished on a fish-finder rig with a 9/0 circle hook. Jr. Griffith had a 38-inch red drum at the same location using the same bait and a similar rig. The tide was incoming and the wind was northeast at 10 to 15 knots.

Young Austin Matthews caught his first red drum, a 43-incher, on a chunk of spot fished on a fish-finder rig with an 8/0 hook. His dad David caught all the skates in the area to keep them away from Austin’s bait. They were fishing on Assateague Island.

Old Inlet reported sheepshead, tog and triggerfish were caught on sand fleas and crab baits at the Inlet.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.