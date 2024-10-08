Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10/08/24

Monday saw small craft advisories up on the ocean and they will be up again on Tuesday.

Both Lewes Harbour Marina and Hook ’em and Cook ‘em reported no boats left their respective harbors on Monday.

We did get two reports from the weekend. The Captain Ike ran an overnight trip and returned with 10 nice tuna. The head boat out of Fisherman’s Wharf ran a 20-hour deep-drop trip that produced both blueline and golden tilefish.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle told us the inlet produced croaker to 2 pounds as well as keeper tog and sheepshead on sand fleas. Big flounder to 5 pounds were caught on bucktails. I suspect the bucktails were sweetened with minnows or Gulp! The surf saw blues to 18 inches on cut bait.

If you plan to fish Indian River Inlet you will have incoming water for most of the day.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.