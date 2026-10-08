Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10/08/26

On the first day in over a week that boats could reach ocean structure the results were disappointing, to say the least.

Aaron at Lewes Harbour Marina reported that on Wednesday a private boat returned from the Del-Jersey-Land Reef with six or seven keeper black sea bass for the day. The captain reported steady action with short sea bass and very few keepers. Several other boats went out but did not give reports.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said tog were caught on sand fleas and crab baits from Indian River Inlet while snapper blues were taken on metal lures also from the Inlet.

Burt at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said one private boat brought in dolphin (mahi) but the boats that fished for black sea bass or flounder found mostly small fish and few keepers.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.