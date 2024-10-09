Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10/09/24

Tuesday we were still in a small craft advisory situation and no boats left Lewes Harbour Marina and no one answered the phone at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported that Bill Carroll caught a 49-inch red drum on a spot from the beach at south Fenwick Island. That is the largest red drum we have recorded so far this fall. They also reported tog and flounder caught from the rocks. The tog will take sand fleas or green crabs while the flounder have been caught on bucktails with a live minnow or Gulp! added as an attractor. Some blues were taken on white bucktails with a white worm during the incoming water. The surf saw a few small blues and spot.

Phoenix Lake was able to land four nice sheepshead from Indian River Inlet. While no bait was given, my guess would be either sand fleas or green crabs.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.