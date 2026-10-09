Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10/09/26

Well, one day was all the ocean-going boats had, and I am sure they were not too disappointed when sea conditions prevented them from going out on Thursday.

Patty at Captain Bones in Odessa said white perch and catfish were caught from Augustine Beach down to Dobbinsville with bloodworms for the perch and cut bait for the catfish.

Steve from Smith Bait in Leipsic saw white perch and small stripers caught on bloodworms, Fishbites, peeler crab and lug worms. Fishing under the bridges that span tidal creeks and rivers was the top technique.

Dan at Tan’s Tackle said a customer caught a keeper flounder on a bloodworm from the Broadkill River.

Old Inlet said keeper tog were caught out of the inlet on sand fleas and crab baits. A few blues were taken on metal lures on incoming water..

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.