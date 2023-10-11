Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10-10-23

Tuesday was the reopening of black sea bass season and the weather was good, so I expected a lot of boats to be on the ocean. Boy was I wrong. As far as my two reporting stations, Lewes Harbour Marina and Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em, only three boats went after sea bass.

Lewes Harbour Marina told us the Katydid had a boat limit of sea bass plus a couple of triggerfish. They also saw the Grizzly go out, but she had not returned when I called.

Burt at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the Judy V ran a full-day trip and caught a lot of sea bass plus a trout some croaker and a 45-inch red drum. The red drum had to be released.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing Pier at Cape Henlopen State Park said fishing was slow again on Tuesday. A few flounder were caught on minnows fished close to the pilings.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.