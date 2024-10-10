Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10/10/24

Wednesday was supposed to be nice. It wasn’t. The nasty weather just won’t leave us alone. I guess we shouldn’t complain considering what the folks in Florida and North Carolina are going through.

Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid did go out, but it sounds like they fished in Delaware Bay. They had one black drum, some sheepshead, porgies and triggerfish.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle told us everything at the Inlet and on the beach stayed pretty much the same. There were blues during incoming water on white bucktails with a white worm. At night, stripers were caught on drifted sand fleas or live eels. Black or purple plugs were also used on the rockfish. The surf saw small blues and kings on cut bait and bloodworms.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em we learned that the Captain Ike ran to the deep and returned with tilefish.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.