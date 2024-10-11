Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10/11/24

Thursday was another day with small craft advisories up on the ocean and once again no boats left Indian River Marina or Lewes Harbour Marina.

I don’t know how the Army Corps of Engineers found out I was planning to meet a good friend and fish the southside of Indian River Inlet on Thursday, but they did and they closed access to that area as well as the northside. According to Old Inlet Bait and Tackle the closure is supposed to be temporary, whatever that means or Corps speak.

Old Inlet did get reports from some anglers who were able to access the Inlet by walking on the rocks. They caught tog and sheepshead on sand fleas and green crab. There were some blues taken on white bucktails with a white worm. Some other fishermen worked the sidewalk west of the bridge for the same results.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.