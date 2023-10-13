Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10-12-23

Thursday saw more good weather and less fishermen. Sea bass fishing is very good with a few triggerfish mixed in the catch. Offshore action is also good for wahoo and dolphin. Come the weekend and the weather goes downhill just when we might have more fishermen on the water.

Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid brought in another boat limit of sea bass on Thursday. A private boat caught tog at the Outer Wall using green crabs and sand fleas for bait.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park reported another slow day. A few spot on bloodworms or Fishbites and a few flounder on minnows.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle the report was sheepshead and tog out of the inlet rocks on sand fleas. While surf fishing is very slow there were a few small bluefish taken on Thursday.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.