Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10/12/24

Friday was another day of high winds and rough seas keeping most, if not all, boats at their docks or on their trailers.

Eddie at Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said he went down to Indian River Inlet on Friday and there is still plenty of room to fish, even with the new fence along the southside. He saw people catching tog and triggerfish as well as a few sheepshead on sand fleas. Later in the morning he had reports of some blues and a few small stripers caught on white bucktails with white worms.

Reports from the beach indicate blues have been caught on mullet. My friend Dan Neumann and his friend fished the beach on Wednesday and they caught four blues and four skates between them. They used whole mullet rigs. It took 6 ounces to hold bottom. I go home if I need more than four.

