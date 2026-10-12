Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10/12/26

Sunday was a total washout as far as fishing was concerned. We had almost an inch of rain by 4:00p.m. and there were small craft advisories up on the ocean and Delaware Bay. If anyone went fishing in those conditions, they must really love a fish.

Once the remnants of the hurricane are out of here, I don’t think there will be much change to the fishing. There should still be red drum in the surf at 3Rs Road with cut spot the prime bait followed by cut bunker or shad. My friends at Old Inlet Bait and Tackle seem to think the sheepshead bite is winding down and they may be correct, but on the other hand the keeper tog ration is improving. It seems the deeper you go the bigger the black sea bass.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.