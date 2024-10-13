Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10/13/24

The run of bad weather continued on Saturday and it looks bad right into next week.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said their boats have not left the dock in two weeks. I am sure there are many others in the same situation. When you are in the fishing business and your boat can’t sail, those docks fees, insurance, maintenance and advertising expense don’t stop just because your income is zero.

Next week does not look to end this drought. My friend Mike Pizzolato and I had reservations on the Angler out of Ocean City, Maryland for Monday and the NOAA weather is calling for 25 to 30 knot winds and 6-foot seas. I think we will get to sleep in.

Even Eddie at Old Inlet said Saturday was a slow day at the Inlet and on the beach. Few tog and sheepshead plus the occasional bluefish at the Inlet and a king or two along with small blues from the surf.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.